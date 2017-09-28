West Seattle Thursday: Hurricane help, art, wine, ‘Goatfish,’ Transportation Coalition, more…

(Photo courtesy South Seattle College)

Welcome Week continues at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), and an event today starts our list of highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC RESOURCE AND INVOLVEMENT FAIR: South Seattle College students are invited to Clock Tower Plaza 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to “meet other students, discover campus clubs and resources, register to vote and win PRIZES! Join us for fun, snacks and selfies!” (6000 16th SW)

ART SHOW SUBMISSIONS: First of three days to bring your visual-art piece(s) for display at the Southwest Library‘s annual Community Art Showcase, which starts Sunday. Details here. Open 10 am-8 pm today. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: Lunch meeting 11:15 am-1:15 pm at West Seattle Golf Course with local leader of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense – details/contact info in our calendar listing. (4600 35th SW)

HURRICANE HELP FOR PUERTO RICO: Second drop-off event at Hiawatha Playfield, 3-7 pm, with local coach Rey Delgado collecting donations before his trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico next week – details here, and check the comments for an update. (2700 California SW)

WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS’ NETWORK WINE TASTING: 5:30-7:30 pm at Ephesus Restaurant, enjoy a wine tasting and appetizers, free, and find out more about the Westside Neighbors’ Network. (5245 California SW)

RECYCLED PAPER COLLAGE WORKSHOP: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with artist Linda McClamrock. Our calendar listing includes registration info. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WINE WALK: The first-ever Junction Wine Walk is sold out! We’re mentioning it just in case you (if you’re not among the lucky ticketholders) are in the area and wonder what’s going on. 6-9 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House/High Point, with guests from SDOT, talking and taking questions about West Seattle projects, as previewed here. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

PLAY ‘GOATFISH’ WITH ITS CREATORS: 6:30-9 pm at Meeples Games, West Seattle father and daughter Chad and Lillian Gray will introduce you to the card game they’ve created and are crowdfunding for, Goatfish, as previewed here. (3727 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 7-10 pm, Jamie Nova SKY, Late September Dogs (acoustic), Annie O’Neill: “A night of soulful acoustic rock bands that feature powerful female vocalists.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)