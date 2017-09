Thanks to Annika Bowden for that sunset view looking beyond Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, where the last Saturday night of summer is being celebrated at the last Salsa on Alki Beach session of 2017. We watched the wildfire-smoke-reddened sunset a few miles south at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook:

(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

The National Weather Service says smoke will persist into tomorrow morning and then we can expect “rain at times in the afternoon.”