West Seattle Sunday: Recycling, racers, riders, shopping, music, more…

(Great Blue Heron takeoff, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Sunday! Here are highlights of what’s happening in West Seattle:

ORCA HALF MARATHON: Today marks the Orca Half‘s second year in West Seattle. The course is being run differently this year – runners will gather at Don Armeni Boat Ramp starting at 6:30 am to be shuttled to Lincoln Park, from which they will start – near Colman Pool – in waves between 8 am and 9 am, running a course inside the park before heading north and east toward the finish line at Don Armeni – here’s the map. They’ll be running on trails, sidewalks, and in the parking lane. Beneficiary is The Whale Trail. You can sign up right before the race, at the shuttle pickup point/finish-line location at Don Armeni. (1222 Harbor SW)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: 9 am-3 pm in the lot outside Fauntleroy Church, free dropoff for the items on the official list of what’s being accepted during the fall Recycle Roundup. Go early to avoid waiting in line. (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Year-round, 10 am-2 pm Sunday, go browse the booths in the street in the heart of The Junction to see what’s fresh. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

SECOND GEAR SPORTS’ ANNIVERSARY SALE, WITH GUESTS: 11 am-5 pm, it’s the second day of the 4th anniversary sale at Second Gear Sports (WSB sponsor), with two special guests 11 am-1 pm to talk about bicycling and skiing – details in our calendar listing. (6529 California SW)

300+ MOTORCYCLES: The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Seattle edition, raising money for men’s health challenges, is planning a West Seattle stop today, around 11:45 am, at Hamilton Viewpoint Park. So if you see a big group of riders (more than 370 are registered) – you’ll know why. Or maybe you’re planning to be among them! (1120 California SW)

AWARENESS MARCH: The Salvation Army in South Delridge invites you to join a march to raise awareness of trafficking/enslavement around the globe. Starts at 1:15 pm. More info in our preview. (9050 16th SW)

GET ON STAGE, GET INVOLVED! Monthly open mic presented by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) next door at The Skylark, 3 pm signups, 4 pm performances. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE WHO AND THE WHAT’: 3 pm matinee for ArtsWest‘s current production. (4711 California SW)

MONTY BANKS: 7-10 pm at Parliament Tavern, jazz, swing, and R&B. 21+. No cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOOK BEYOND TODAY/TONIGHT … via our complete-calendar page.