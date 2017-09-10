West Seattle Sunday: Hurricane help; park feedback; Colman Pool finale; more…

Happy Sunday! Here are the highlights of what’s happening today/tonight in West Seattle:

HURRICANE FUNDRAISER: The photo above is from Amy, who explains, “My kids are raising money for hurricane victims. They made a lot of money (Saturday), in a short amount of time. And will be back (today) selling cookies, brownies, muffins, and lemonade.” ~10 am-2 pm. The proceeds go to hurricane relief via GlobalGiving.org. (52nd SW/SW Stevens)

PARK FEEDBACK @ FARMERS’ MARKET: Two-thirds of an acre of land in the 4700 block of 40th SW, bought by the city five years ago, is getting closer to being turned into a park. Potential designs are being shown, and your feedback collected, 10 am-2 pm today at the Farmers Market – look for the Seattle Parks booth/table. We’ll be looking for it once the market opens and will update with the location. (California between Oregon and Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As for the rest of the market – go see what’s fresh this week! 10 am-2 pm. (California between Oregon and Alaska)

MEET GREYHOUNDS: 11 am-1 pm at Mud Bay-Admiral. (2611 California SW)

LAST DAY FOR COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, it’s the last day of the season for Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park; here’s the swim-session schedule. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

‘THE WHO AND THE WHAT’: 3 pm matinee at ArtsWest – first week for the play by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar. Ticket info and more in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

ALL-AGES MUSIC: At The Skylark, 6-9 pm, Curt Terry, Victrola, and This Past Tuesday. $5 cover. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

And if you’re going downtown tonight …

WATER TAXI EXTENDED SCHEDULE FOR SOUNDERS’ MATCH: Last run from Pier 52 to West Seattle will be at 10:45 pm.