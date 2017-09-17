West Seattle Sunday: From sales to stories

(Rufous hummingbird, photographed in early September by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: 10 am-6 pm, shop and snack at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse – details in our calendar listing. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction – see what’s fresh this week! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

2ND TIME SALE’S 2ND DAY: 11:30 am-2 pm, one more time to shop the 23rd annual 2nd Time Sale at Fauntleroy Church. (9140 California SW)

ANTI-BULLYING SEMINAR: 1 pm at Evergreen Tang Soo Do Academy – check to see if there’s still room. (2701 California SW)

JAMTIME: Bluegrass and old-time music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

SOUTH PARK SPOTLIGHT @ SOUTHWEST STORIES: Anna Marti talks about the history of South Park, “From Farm to Factory,” 2 pm at South Park Library, as part of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s SouthWest Stories series. Free. (8604 8th Ave. S.)