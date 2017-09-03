West Seattle Sunday: Benefit bake sale; lighthouse tours; more…

Good morning! As the holiday weekend continues, here are today’s highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BENEFIT FOR HARVEY SURVIVORS: As previewed here Friday, Ysabel and her family are selling fresh-baked treats and lemonade 10 am-2 pm to raise money for Harvey survivors in Texas. Proceeds will be matched, and then some. (California SW & SW Portland, NE corner)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Every Sunday, year-round – go see what’s fresh, in the street in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

EX-3.14 BAKERY EQUIPMENT SALE: 10 am-4 pm, second day of the two-day equipment/fixtures/etc. sale by the new tenants of this White Center space that will become the Brass Knuckle Bistro. (9602 16th SW)

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: Today and tomorrow are your last chances to visit the only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way), as well as Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open 11 am-8 pm.

ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS, FINAL WEEKEND: Second-to-last 2017 chance today to tour the historic lighthouse, free, with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. 1-4 pm, arrive by 3:40 pm to be in the last group admitted. (3201 Alki SW)

LIVE MUSIC: Counterproductive, Sam Foster, Mia Huber, Broken Toe at The Skylark, 6-9 pm. $5 cover. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)