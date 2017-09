Thanks to Kersti Muul for the photo – whale-watchers were out at Constellation Park at dusk, as Southern Resident Killer Whales that had been making their way south all day finally got this far. No telling where they are now, but if they continued southbound, we might see them heading back this way tomorrow … any time you spot a whale, please let us know via our 24/7 hotline, 206-293-6302 – thank you!