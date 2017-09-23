West Seattle Saturday: First full day of fall

(Photo by David Hutchinson – fishing at Luna/Anchor Park at sunset Thursday)

Welcome to the first full day of fall! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HELP HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY’S PLAYGROUND CLEANUP: 9 am-noon, or any part of that time that you can spend, you are invited to join the Highland Park Elementary PTA in cleaning up the school playground, as previewed here last night. (1012 SW Trenton)

QUILT SHOW AND WINE TASTING: 9 am-4 pm at the Masonic Center in The Junction. $15 admission includes wine tastings and glass, $5 admission without wine/glass. Hand quilting frame to be raffled at 3:30 pm. More info in our calendar listing. (40th SW/SW Edmunds)

CAN YOU GIVE SO OTHERS CAN LIVE? Blood drive today at Westwood Village, 9:30 am-3:30 pm. Details including break time are in our calendar listing. (SW Barton/26th SW)

SECOND GEAR SPORTS’ 4TH ANNIVERSARY SALE: First day of two-day sale, 10 am-6 pm, as Second Gear Sports (WSB sponsor) in Morgan Junction celebrates its 4th anniversary. (6529 California SW)

SOUL SPA: Free and open to the public at Inner Alchemy – but register here first.

10 am Peace Filled Meditation

11 am Calming Inflammation Within

12 pm Kundalini Yoga

1 pm Family Constellations

2 pm Spiritual Empowerment through Technology

3 pm Chocolate and Acupuncture

4 pm Soulprint-exploring your personal brand

5 pm Tibetan & Crystal Bowl Sound Healing

(7354 35th SW)

EDUCATIONAL CARD PROJECT: Come have coffee and check out a new deck of cards with 54 women in the physical sciences, 11 am-3 pm at Uptown Espresso Gameporium in North Delridge. (3845 Delridge Way SW)

LAST CHANCE FOR CANINE SWIMMING: 11 am-1 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, last chance for your dog to enjoy their post-people-swimming-season swim sessions! Details in our calendar listing. (11003 31st SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Rescheduled community-conversation meeting with West Seattle/South Park’s rep on the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors, Leslie Harris. Just drop in. Noon-2:30 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

BINGO ON WAIKIKI: Hawaiian dinner and Bingo to benefit Admiral Church – but it’s being held at Fauntleroy Church. Doors open 5:30 pm. Ticket and other info here. (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE HS CLASS OF ’77 REUNION: 6 pm at the Brockey Center at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), the West Seattle High School Class of 1977 is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Not pre-registered? Get the info here. (6000 16th SW)

OKTOBERFEST AT ELLIOTT BAY BREWING COMPANY: Tonight’s the big night – 6-9 pm. (4720 California SW)

A NIGHT OUT WITH KILLER WHALE TALES: See how West Seattle-based Killer Whale Tales teaches thousands of youth each year about our endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales. 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), KWT founder Jeff Hogan brings you the interactive presentation that has captivated and educated so many. Free; donations are welcome. Please RSVP. (5612 California SW)

‘A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING’: 7:30 pm at Alki UCC, it’s the latest Music From The Heart event to benefit the West Seattle Helpline. Enjoy an “evening of Broadway show tunes, jazz standards and other favorites” with instrumentalists and vocalists; see our calendar listing for full details. (6115 SW Hinds)