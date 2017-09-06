WEST SEATTLE ROAD WORK: SW Edmunds closure for road-panel replacement

We mentioned road work on SW Edmunds west of California SW in this morning’s traffic coverage – and now we have full details from SDOT spokesperson Norm Mah:

This paving project began today. It will replace concrete panels in the EB lane of SW Edmunds St between 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW.

This section of SW Edmunds is closed in both directions, and will be closed for the duration of the project. The crew anticipates that the road will re-open to traffic by Sunday afternoon. A uniformed police officer will be on-site to help direct traffic while the work is being completed. SDOT would like to thank the public for its patience while this work is completed.