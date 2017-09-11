West Seattle Monday: Hurricane help at B’s Po Boy; volleyball; book groups; hearing on Design Review changes; more…

(Paddleboarder, with birds, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

Before we get any further into Monday – here are the highlights, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HURRICANE RELIEF DINE-OUT BENEFIT: At B’s Po Boy on Alki until 9 pm tonight: 25 percent of pre-sales-tax proceeds will be donated to help hurricane survivors. There’s also a silent auction on which you can bid! (2738 Alki SW)

PUGET RIDGE COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at Puget Ridge Cohousing. The agenda is in our calendar listing. (7020 18th SW)

WESTWOOD EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:45 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures” by Vincent Lam. All welcome. (9010 35th SW)

ADMIRAL EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:45 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. This month’s book is “The Other” by David Guterson. All welcome. (2306 42nd SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle High School hosts Chief Sealth International High School, 7 pm at the WSHS Gym. (3000 California SW)

HEARING ON DESIGN-REVIEW CHANGES: As previewed here last night, the City Council’s Planning, Land Use, and Zoning Committee has a public hearing tonight on major changes proposed to the Design Review program, which among other things is the only part of the development-vetting process that often includes public meetings. This topic is the second part of a meeting at SIFF Cinema Uptown in lower Queen Anne; the first, focused on upzoning for that area, is scheduled 5:30-7 pm, with the Design Review-related hearing to follow around 7 pm. (511 Queen Anne Ave. N.)

THE DARTS @ EASY STREET: Free in-store all-ages performance by The Darts at Easy Street Records in The Junction, 7 pm. (California/Alaska)

