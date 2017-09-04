WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2017: What you need to know

(Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo sequence of a bald eagle fishing at Weather Watch Park recently)

No traffic report this morning (check cameras here) because of the holiday – but before we get to the day’s events, here’s what you need to know about transit/transportation:

METRO: Buses are on Sunday schedules.

WATER TAXI: West Seattle runs on its Sunday schedule; Vashon is not running.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is on the weekend 2-boat schedule.

SOUND TRANSIT: The 560 Express bus is on a Sunday schedule.

STREET PARKING: In neighborhoods with city pay stations/metering, today is a “free parking day.”

Here’s open/closed info for the holiday:

SEATTLE PARKS CLOSURES: Details are here.

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK: Last day of the season – Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are both open 11 am-8 pm.

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES … are closed.

REGULAR SOLID WASTE PICKUP? If you are a Monday customer, yes.

From our calendar:

SEATTLE LABOR RIDE/POKER RUN: Join City Councilmember Lisa Herbold on a motorcycle ride and “poker run” celebrating the history of the labor movement and benefiting the Labor Archives of Washington – starts at Chelan Café in West Seattle at 9 am, with registration starting at 8 am – full details in our preview. All riders welcome, any size motorcycle or scooter. (3527 Chelan SW)

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND OPEN HOUSE: 9 am-noon pancake breakfast, noon-3 pm open house at the newly renovated Disabled American Veterans hall in North Delridge – details in our preview. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT FOR CHARITY: Noon at The Bridge, play cornhole for prizes, with entry fees benefiting Shamrock Charities. (California/Graham)

FINAL DAY FOR ALKI LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary‘s final day this year to host free tours of the historic lighthouse is today. 1-4 pm – be there by 3:40 pm to be sure you get in. (3201 Alki SW)

And in case you missed it – looking ahead to the rest of the week:

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: Most local schools that haven’t already started classes will do so tomorrow or Wednesday. Here’s the list.

Have a great Labor Day! If there’s breaking news, best way to tip us is text/voice at 206-293-6302, 24/7 – thank you!