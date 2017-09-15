West Seattle Friday: From WestFest to Oktoberfest, and much more…

The sunset panorama is from Wednesday night, courtesy of Jamie Kinney (as with most WSB photos, if you are using laptop/desktop/landscape tablet, click the image for a larger version). We would guess there’ll be a colorful sunset to watch tonight, too. Before and after, lots more to do – here are the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PARK(ing) DAY: As previewed last night, three West Seattle businesses are setting up mini-parks in parking spaces as part of this citywide event that continues into early evening: Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor), Fleurt (4536 California SW); Red Cup Espresso (4451 California SW). We’re out visiting all three right now – separate update to come.

DAVE HOLO TRIO: Live New Orleans jazz at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

DUWAMISH NATIVE ART AND CRAFTS MARKET: At the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse until 6 pm, and again both days this weekend, 10 am-6 pm – details in our calendar listing. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

VIGIL: As previously announced, a vigil is planned at 6 pm tonight outside the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium for 15-year-old murder victim Derek Juarez-Lopez, killed at Westcrest Park the day before he would have started his sophomore year at CSIHS. (2600 SW Thistle)

WESTFEST: Holy Rosary School’s annual fall festival starts tonight, 6-10 pm:

Please be a part of West Seattle’s ‘Carnival of Community’ brought to you by Holy Rosary School! Come experience great music, eat delicious food, and crazy fun kid rides! There is so much to do and see, including BINGO, a classic cake walk with scrumptious prizes, a kids’ talent show and carnival style games galore. There’s a beer garden for adults, too. STAGE LINEUP – FRIDAY

6:00 PM Music Beats by Wes Wunder

7:00 PM West Seattle Big Band

(42nd/Genesee/Dakota)

FOOTBALL: The Huling Bowl matchup between Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS is early this year – 7 pm tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

GARY BENSON: Solo performer at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

OKTOBERFEST: Three-day celebration starts tonight at Prost! West Seattle, 7 pm. “Come drink big biers, win prizes, play hammerschlagen, and dance on tables! We are doing it all and doing it in our dirndls and lederhosen. 7 different Oktoberfest biers on draft and great swag to win all weekend. Join us for this three day celebration starting today (9/15 @7pm) with Benediktiner. Raffling off soccer jerseys and koozies and Prost! Oktoberfest steins for sale. Featuring these Oktoberfests throughout the Season Oktoberfest season. Andechs, Weltenburger, Dinkelacker, Weihenstephan, Hofbrau, Paulaner, Ayinger, Hacker-Pschorr, Benediktiner, Warsteiner.” (3407 California SW)

THE RIFFBROKERS, THE FUZZ, VAGUE CHOIR: “A night of power pop twang and rock and roll action” at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

OF COURSE THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page.