West Seattle Friday: Football, music, more…

(Black-capped chickadee, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

The holiday weekend is almost here! Highlights from our calendar and inbox:

CHILE ROAST: Now through 2 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), they’re roasting the famous Hatch chiles – go get some! (4201 SW Morgan)

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way), as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

LABOR DAY SALE: Origins Cannabis (WSB sponsor) has a Labor Day sale today through Monday – they’re open until 11:30 tonight. (4800 40th SW)

HPIC CORNER BAR: The monthly pop-up bar at Highland Park Improvement Club starts at 6 pm. Live music tonight with RL Heyer and Friends, and DJ Dr. Lehl spins, too. All ages until 9 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL – AT HOME: Season home opener for the West Seattle High School varsity football team, under new head coach Marcis Fennell. 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, WSHS takes on Washougal, and they’re hoping for lots of community support this season. (2801 SW Thistle)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL – ON THE ROAD: Chief Sealth International High School plays Evergreen HS at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien, 7 pm. (400 S. 156th)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm-midnight, Gnarlene & The Frisky Pigs, KLED, Power Skeleton. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: 9 pm-midnight, Humble Urchin, Mark Brainard, Joseph Dane, David Johnson. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)