West Seattle Friday: Bowling/beer benefit; Lyanda Lynn Haupt @ Words, Writers, WS; art lounge @ HPIC; more!

(Red-breasted nuthatch, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

INTERVIEW DAY: Looking for work? Providence Mount St. Vincent is hiring, and inviting applicants to Interview Day, continuing until 7 pm tonight – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

DONATE BLOOD IF YOU CAN: 1-7 pm, look for the van at Admiral Safeway. Walk-up donors are welcome but note that a 3-4 pm break closure is scheduled. (2622 California SW)

LYANDA LYNN HAUPT @ WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: The nature writer talks about her newest book, “Mozart’s Starling” – featured in this trailer from her publisher:

You can see and hear this acclaimed West Seattle author 5-7 pm tonight during the monthly Southwest Seattle Historical Society-presented series at Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village. Just drop in! (2800 SW Barton)

HPIC ART LOUNGE: Art class at 6:30 pm, and/or just bring what you’re working on, 7 pm and beyond – details on the Highland Park Improvement Club website. (1116 SW Holden)

BOWLING AND BEER BENEFIT: Happening tonight at West Seattle Bowl:

West Seattle Bowl and Georgetown Brewing are hosting the 6th Annual Bob’s Bowl-a-Rama supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington and Alaska at West Seattle Bowl. Lanes are $200 for bowling from 7 pm-10 pm, shoe rental and 8 pints of Georgetown Brewing Beer. 90% of the lane proceeds will be donated to the Seattle Ronald McDonald House. Limited lanes left, but please come down and have a pint and support a great cause. If you would like a lane, please email jeffs@wsbowl.com

(39th SW/SW Oregon)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL – AT HOME: Season home opener for the Chief Sealth International High School varsity football team, 7 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, CSIHS takes on Decatur. (2801 SW Thistle)

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL – ON THE ROAD: West Seattle High School plays Ingraham HS at Northwest Athletic Complex, 7 pm. (1819 N. 135th St.)

‘THE WHO AND THE WHAT’: First weekend for the new play at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

LUSHY AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: “Progressive cocktail pop,” 9 pm-midnight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … and beyond, via our complete calendar!