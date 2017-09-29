West Seattle Friday: ‘A Grand Affair’; Parliament Tavern turns 2; Duwamish songs and stories; more…

(Photo by Kersti Muul)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of this morning’s sunrise rainbow! On with the rest of today/tonight – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART SHOW SUBMISSIONS: Second of three days to bring your visual-art creation(s) to Southwest Library for its annual Community Art Showcase, which starts Sunday. Details here. Open until 6 pm tonight. (9010 35th SW)

STERLING KAYAK DEMO: 4-7 pm at Alki Kayak Tours, your chance to demo high-end kayaks with their creator. (1660 Harbor SW)

COCKTAIL PARTY: Starting at 6 pm tonight, drinks, appetizers, and games @ A Grand Affair, raising money to help the West Seattle Food Bank fight hunger – if you don’t already have a ticket, get yours at the door at Westland Distillery in SODO. Lots more info here! (2931 1st Ave. S.)

MEDICINE SONGS FROM THE TIME OF CHIEF SEATTLE: 7 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, Duwamish teachings with NW Native Storyteller Johnny Moses: “All are invited to share in a deeper understanding of the language and culture of the First People of Seattle, Chief Seattle’s Duwamish Tribe, through traditional local songs and stories.” (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FOLK MUSIC: Noah Derksen at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

(Photo by Linda Rusch)

FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth International High School hosts Franklin at Southwest Athletic Complex, 7 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

PARLIAMENT TAVERN TURNS 2: 8 pm to midnight, Parliament Tavern‘s All-Star Review/2nd Anniversary Party:

A party featuring the choicest talent West Seattle has to offer: singer-songwriters, comedians, multi-instrumentalists, spoken word — the entertainment starts early and goes late! We’re gonna be 2!! No cover! Featuring Kurt Einar Armbruster, Spencer Carlson, Brian Cutler, Dandelion, Eiffel Power, Cami Voss McDonald, Oliver Rosenthal, Ian Predo, Don Rauf, David Rodriguez, Runaway Satellite, Brenda Scallon, Timothy Scallon, Sarah Skilling, and South Sound Tug and Barge

Parliament Tavern is a 21+ venue. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AND THERE’S MORE … go check out our complete-calendar page.