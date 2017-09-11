WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Subaru

One reader report in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today, from Josh in Highland Park:

Our white ’99 Subaru Outback Legacy was stolen last night (9/10-9/11) from the street in front of our house on the 8400 block of 13th Ave SW. License plate number (WA) 015-ZWS. It also has a ‘2017 Solar Eclipse’ sticker on the back window. We made a police report, but if anyone sees it, give us a call, 253-222-7060.

P.S. It’s time to start reminding you that the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council resumes its meeting schedule next week – Tuesday, September 19th, 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct (Delridge/Webster).