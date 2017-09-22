WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car, trailer, birthday-present package

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

STOLEN CAR: Taken near 56th/Alki around mid-morning Thursday, a black 2011 2-door BWM 128i cloth top convertible.” Photo of its plate:

Call 911 if you see it.

STOLEN TRAILER: The photo and report are from Cary:

My 1978 Aros utility trailer was stolen sometime between 9/18- 9/21 in the back alley between the 5400 block of SW 46th and 47th. Any information would be greatly appreciated as I just purchased the trailer a month ago.

STOLEN PACKAGE: Matthew‘s video tells the story of the theft of a package containing his child’s birthday present:

He says it happened near 51st SW and SW Edmunds; if you have any tips about the thief’s identity, you can refer to police report # 17-350167.