WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this (likely stolen) dumped backpack?

Keri found this backpack in her compost bin this afternoon, on 39th SW between Dakota and Genesee: “Couldn’t find a wallet, or much to identify it. But there are some things that the owner can tell us to identify it. I’m guessing it was stolen, the thief took what they saw as valuable and then stashed it in our bin.” She took it to the Southwest Precinct this evening, so if you think it’s yours, contact police, but if you’d want to check with her first, you can e-mail us and we’ll forward your contact info.