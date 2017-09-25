West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

64℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police searching for suspected burglar in Arbor Heights

September 25, 2017 3:57 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

3:57 PM: If you’re noticing the police response in Arbor Heights right now – they’re searching for a suspected burglar. Seattle Police tell us the break-in was reported by someone who was home at the time in the 10500 block of 39th SW. A preliminary description distributed via radio communication was that of a man in his 30s, possibly “Hispanic or Samoan,” about 250 pounds, red short-sleeved T-shirt, black knit cap, dark jeans, boots, tattoo on his left forearm, possibly headed east to 35th and then north. Call 911 if you think you have any helpful information.

4:16 PM: They’re still searching – no additional information.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police searching for suspected burglar in Arbor Heights"

  • Alki Resident September 25, 2017 (4:40 pm)
    Reply

    How can you head east to 35th if you’re on 30th?

    • WSB September 25, 2017 (4:52 pm)
      Reply

      Sorry, typo, burglary was on 39th, I mistyped it as 30th, fixed.

  • Alki Resident September 25, 2017 (5:00 pm)
    Reply

    39th? Oh no, thank you. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann