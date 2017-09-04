WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Dutchboy Coffee burglarized

Jenni and Todd Watkins were going to spend a little well-deserved time relaxing today. Instead, they’ve been at their Dutchboy Coffee stand at 16th and Holden in Highland Park all day repairing damage done by burglars early this morning. The burglars took the door off its hinges – and made off with point-of-sale-processing equipment as well as items including two containers of milk. Video from the SeaMart convenience store next door shows two people approaching the stand just before 5 am, wearing gloves:

The video’s been shown to police. If you have any information, you can refer to SPD case number 17-328373. And yes, Dutchboy Coffee will be back open tomorrow, 6:30 am.