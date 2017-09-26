WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Cars vandalized; gunfire confirmed; truck prowled

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CARS VANDALIZED: Several readers tipped us this morning (thank you) about half a dozen or so cars vandalized near 36th SW and SW Graham, with red spray paint and a slashed P, perhaps mimicking the “no parking” symbol. Chris noticed it at 7 am and called police, who said they would investigate.

That photo is from J. Boyd, who had called police later in the morning, but was told individual car owners would have to report it. J. wondered if it were some sort of parking rage, reporting that a vehicle down the street appeared to have been “booted.” (Note – we don’t usually show tagging vandalism, but this doesn’t appear to be a tag – unless you’ve seen it elsewhere?)

SOUTH DELRIDGE GUNFIRE: Thanks to Kim for the tip on this – while some reports of possible gunfire turn out to be fireworks, this one in South Delridge on Sunday night was verified. We requested and obtained the report narrative from SPD this morning. It says people called 911 around 7:20 pm Sunday, reporting hearing shots around 20th SW and SW Barton; a pizza delivery person told police he had seen someone standing at the intersection and firing a gun. It was caught on a nearby building’s security cameras, according to the police report:

The video shows the suspect exiting a vehicle which is parked facing .northbound, on the northeast corner of the intersection. The suspect exits the vehicle, and fíred in the direction of the vehicle, as the vehicle drove northbound on 20 AV SVü. The vehicle then continued onto Delridge WY SW. The second video shows the suspect running westbound when he drops an item, the suspect stops to retrieve the item, and continues running westbound. … The vehicle was described as a possible 2010 dark blue Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle drove northbound on 20 AV SW and then northbound on Delridge.

The report says police found three 9mm shell casings and a black plastic cell-phone case that might have been dropped by the suspect. No injuries or property damage were reported (or found).

CAR BREAK-IN: Car prowlers are active again – a resident of Holly Court SW said that their secluded private driveway was no haven; someone broke into their truck Sunday night and stole a “laptop and bag with business checks and equipment.” It’s their third vehicle break-in in the city this year.