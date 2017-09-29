WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowl with unique item taken; porch prowler

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

CAR PROWL WITH PASSPORT TAKEN: If you find an Ethiopian passport discarded somewhere in our area, it might belong to the victim of a car prowl near California/Harbor today. A cell phone was taken, too.

PORCH PROWLER: Very early this morning in Gatewood, Elizabeth spotted “a male – probably around 5’9″ or so, but too dark to further identify – in a light colored minivan stop in the middle of the 4100 block of Monroe and run to several front porches checking for mail. Appeared to be unaccompanied.”