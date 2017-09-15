WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bicycle stolen; mailbox prowler on video

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BICYCLE: From Darcy:

My bike was stolen from 42nd and Andover behind my house, attached to the railing. This is it, but the seat is a larger white/black cushion.

MAILBOX PROWLER ON VIDEO: From Chris:

Just wanted to report a mailbox prowler that we caught on video on the corner of 36th and Henderson early (Wednesday) morning. Looks like a slight built gentleman, mid-length brown hair in a bowl-type cut, wearing a blue Seahawks jersey.

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: Just another reminder that, after a summer break, WSCPC’s next meeting is next Tuesday (September 21st), 7 pm, at Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster). Bring your questions and concerns for local police.