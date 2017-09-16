WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another package thief on video; doorbell-ringing would-be intruder

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

PACKAGE THIEF ON VIDEO: Blake‘s security video captured the theft of two books from a porch near California/Charlestown just before 6 am Tuesday:

WOULD-BE BURGLAR THWARTED? A reader shares this neighborhood alert from 38th/102nd in Arbor Heights overnight:

Potential intruder rang our front doorbell. We awoke to the doorbell and thought for a minute that maybe the paper delivery person had rung the bell (which was odd). We got up to check (first looking through the window to make sure no one was on the porch) but there was no paper or person on the porch. We then heard scuffling around at our back door and someone trying to open/push/force our door in. We pounded loudly on the door from the inside and yelled to the intruder that we were calling 911 and to go away. The intruder then pounded back very loudly and forcefully. We yelled again that we were calling 911 and to go away. Officers arrived and searched our property. There was no one on our property at that point. They said this is a typical MO (mode of operation) for a burglary, first ringing the front doorbell or knocking to see if someone’s home, and, if no one answers they then move to the back door to break in. If you hear night-time activity at your door, listen to your gut and don’t hesitate . . . call 911.

REMINDER: Your next chance to hear about local crime trends and bring neighborhood concerns to police is on Tuesday night (September 19th), 7 pm, as the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meets at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster).