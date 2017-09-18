WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 burglaries

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BUSINESS-BURGLARY ARRESTS: Just reported this afternoon via SPD Blotter – three 13-year-old boys were arrested after a South Delridge business break-in. The vape-and-smoke shop in the 9000 block of Delridge Way SW was broken into late Friday night, and police say that was the second burglary in less than a week. This time, the shop’s owner saw the burglars via a live video feed, called 911 immediately, and police found the suspects “several blocks away (with) numerous items from the store in their possession.” The store’s owner also gave police video from the burglary on Sunday, September 10th, and SPD says one suspect “matched the description of a suspect depicted in that burglary as well,” adding that: “All three suspects were arrested and subsequently released to their parents/guardians. The stolen merchandise was recovered, photographed, and returned to the owner.”

Two other West Seattle burglary reports are now in the online files of incidents for which narratives have been publicly posted – we’ve summarized them below:

BURGLARY FOLLOWING SHOE DEAL: This began with a transaction for a pair of Yeezy shoes, advertised online for $400, bought by someone who met the seller in the 9000 block of 10th SW early Sunday morning, September 10th, near his residence. About six hours later, the house’s residents left; one resident got a call six hours after that from someone saying he had “located a bag with her property in it in Des Moines.” The recipient of that call subsequently went home and discovered someone had broken in and stolen items including the shoes purchased earlier in the day. Police were called. Some hours later, the officer got a call from the victim, who, according to the narrative, said “she had actually recovered the jewelry and ID cards [stolen from her home] … and the stolen shoes were back [for sale online] now for sale for $350.” The narrative says police were going to set up a sting – but doesn’t say how that turned out.

CAR STOLEN IN ADMIRAL BURGLARY: A resident in the 2700 block of 45th SW called police late last Monday night (September 11th) to say that someone had burglarized her home and stolen her purse, keys, and car. She explained that she had a brand-new puppy and had gone out to show it off to her neighbors, and the burglary and theft happened while she was gone. (The report narrative does not include details about the stolen car nor whether it’s been recovered yet.)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL MEETING TOMORROW: Another reminder – Tuesday night, 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), the WSCPC meeting brings you a chance to hear about crime trends and bring questions/concerns directly to local police.