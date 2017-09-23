West Seattle, Washington

24 Sunday

62℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 1 in custody after police search

September 23, 2017 7:26 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Puget Ridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(Added: WSB photo)

7:26 PM: Thanks for the tips about a big police response in Puget Ridge a little while ago – we have talked to police in the area and they tell us it started in Riverview, with an intruder reported in a house near 12th SW and SW Orchard, ending with a suspect being taken into custody at 16th SW and SW Dawson. Subsequent scanner traffic indicates that a vehicle apparently associated with the suspect, at the latter location, will be impounded.

7:34 PM: While the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the break-in, their dog was, and police have made sure the dog is safe.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 1 in custody after police search"

  • Linda Williamson September 23, 2017 (7:44 pm)
    Reply

    Any word about the accident on 16th and Dawson? Two small cars, one having rear-ended the other, with 6 police cars nearby. I was in the 125 bus driving by the site at 7:15 pm. 

    • WSB September 23, 2017 (7:47 pm)
      Reply

      We didn’t hear anything about a crash – apparently no injuries, because the SFD log doesn’t show a dispatch – but 16th and Dawson is where there’s a vehicle associated with the suspect who was found in that area. – TR

