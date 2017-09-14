West Seattle Art Walk & more for the rest of your Thursday

The West Seattle Art Walk is the major highlight for the rest of your Thursday:

That’s the map/venue list for the Art Walk, which runs “5 pm to late.” Note the venues offering drink/food specials, and also note that there’s a Makers’ Market in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) again this month! Other highlights include:

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS (WSB sponsor): “Our featured artists are our own Frances Smersh in collaboration with Stephanie Hargrave, both West Seattle artists. Stephanie is known for her encaustic (wax) paintings (she teaches workshops in encaustic in her West Seattle studio), Frances has primarily been known as a jewelry artist but has expanded into 2-D in the last several years. They’ve created a large body of work including many very small paintings.” (4540 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS (WSB sponsor): Pamela Resnick will be painting live in the Viscon Cellars Winery Tasting Room from 5-9 pm. (5910 California SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY (WSB sponsor): Works by Deborah McCarroll and Brooke Belman, who will both be on hand at the tasting room. (3804 California SW)

WALLFLOWER CUSTOM FRAMING: “Identity Works,” photography of dancers, by Michelle Smith-Lewis, open until 8 pm. (4735 42nd SW)

More venue/artist highlights for tonight are on the official Art Walk website!

Also of note today:

COMMUNITY CENTERS CLOSED: As noted here earlier this week, Seattle Parks’ community centers are closed citywide today for an employee event. That includes, in our area, Delridge Community Center, High Point Community Center, Hiawatha Community Center, and Southwest Teen Life Center. (SW Pool is open.) They will reopen tomorrow.

TRIANGLE TASK FORCE & PROTEST: The community-member task force appointed to work with Washington State Ferries on trying to improve Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route procedures meets 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church. A group of Vashon residents say they will protest at the ferry terminal afterward to call attention to the problems they say have been worsened by the procedure changes. (9140 California SW)

HORSE AND TIGER: “Funky instrumental improv” at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PELLEGRINI AND TAMBO: Live music at The Skylark, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AS ALWAYS, THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page.