WEEKEND SCENE: West Seattle Soccer Club photo day

So we went to Hamilton Viewpoint Park at midday looking for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride motorcycles – and found West Seattle Soccer Club players instead, on the second of two Picture Days.

Great backdrop, and perfect weather. It’s a reminder that fall season is under way for WSSC at fields all over the peninsula.

P.S. As for the motorcycles – we learned at Hamilton Viewpoint that an advance scout showed up, discovered the photo event, and said they’d go somewhere else TBD. (A commenter on this morning’s lineup did catch a photo as some passed Weather Watch Park.)