VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle HS hosts Chief Sealth IHS

This is a big week for crosstown matchups between West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School, and it started tonight with WSHS hosting CSIHS in volleyball.

Coach Staci Stringer‘s Wildcats opened double-digit leads in each game and won the best-of-five set in three straight.

The scores were 25-7, 25-11, and 25-8. Once WSHS (2-0) got the serve, they hung onto it long into each game; Coach Lorna Considine‘s Seahawks (0-2) had some rallies, but that wasn’t enough. The two teams will meet again, next time at Sealth, on October 4th.

LATER THIS WEEK: CSIHS will host WSHS in girls’ soccer Tuesday at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield, and WSHS hosts CSIHS in football at Southwest Athletic Conference at 7 pm Friday.