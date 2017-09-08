West Seattle, Washington

08 Friday

70℉

VIDEO: Highland Park Elementary library named for longtime volunteer LouAnne Rundall

September 8, 2017 4:27 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle people | West Seattle schools

That Seattle Public Schools video clip shows you what happened this past Wednesday night when the School Board took a joyful action – renaming Highland Park Elementary School’s library in honor of LouAnne Rundall. She’s been a volunteer there for 45 years, more than half her life; teacher-librarian Chris Robert and principal Chris Cronas sang her praises to the board. Hours before the board’s vote, she was honored at an assembly on the first day of school. LouAnne has actually spent close to 50 years working in the library – what she does as a volunteer was a paid position for a few years. Thanks to Chris Robert for letting us know about this – he also shared this photo of LouAnne with him in the HPES library:

She is also the subject of a tribute on the school library’s webpage.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: Highland Park Elementary library named for longtime volunteer LouAnne Rundall"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann