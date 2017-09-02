VIDEO: Four West Seattleites’ World War II memories

The video is from Mark Jaroslaw, a local video journalist who was asked by the Senior Center of West Seattle to record four local residents’ memories of World War II, in connection with today’s 72nd anniversary of its end. These aren’t military memories – though one participant did join the U.S. Coast Guard during the war – just everyday citizens, including two who lived in Europe at the time. Mark shared the 8-minute video with us and we’re sharing it with you.