VIADUCT CLOSURE NEXT WEEKEND: This one’s a 2-part plan

If you missed the brief mention in today’s morning traffic report – WSDOT has scheduled the next twice-yearly Alaskan Way Viaduct inspection closures for next weekend. But this time, it’s a 2-part plan:

–NORTHBOUND Highway 99 between the West Seattle Bridge and Battery Street Tunnel is scheduled to be closed all weekend, 11 pm Friday, October 6th, until 5 am Monday, October 9th. In addition to the twice-yearly inspection, parts of this stretch are also scheduled for other projects including utility work.

–SOUTHBOUND Highway 99 between the West Seattle Bridge and Battery Street Tunnel is scheduled for closure 5 am to 6 pm each day on Saturday, October 7th, and Sunday, October 8th.

(As always, we’ll be monitoring all this for updates in case the closures end early.)