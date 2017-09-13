TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:34 AM: Good morning. If you use 15th SW south of Roxbury, including via bus, note that a big early-morning fire response was still blocking the road as of just after 6 am. We’ll be checking back on that after sunrise. Otherwise, no incidents in/from West Seattle and vicinity.

ROAD-WORK ALERT TODAY: SW 106th/107th reconfiguration between 16th and 27th continues today.

ROAD-WORK ALERT FOR THIS WEEKEND: WSDOT is resuming repaving work on Highway 509 south of here and will have lane closures all weekend.

6:46 AM: Metro says 15th SW is open again.

