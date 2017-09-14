TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates and notes

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:03 AM: Good morning. No incidents in or from West Seattle so far. Some alerts and reminders:

ROAD-WORK ALERT TODAY: Continuing today, lane closures for SW 106th/107th reconfiguration work between 16th and 27th.

TRIANGLE TASK FORCE TODAY: The task force that’s been working with Washington State Ferries on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route meets today, 4:30-7 pm, at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), all welcome.

ROAD-WORK ALERT FOR THIS WEEKEND: Another reminder that WSDOT is resuming repaving work on Highway 509 south of West Seattle and lane closures are planned all weekend.

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: Here’s what will change on routes in our area September 23rd.

9:04 AM: Though the heart of the commute is over, we do report on incidents with significant traffic effects 24/7, so if you see/hear about one – and are not behind the wheel – please text or call our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thank you!