TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates, previews

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:25 AM: Good morning. No incidents currently reported in/from West Seattle. Three notes:

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES: The fall schedule and fare changes take effect Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT WATER TAXI: The West Seattle Water Taxi will run the extended schedule on Sunday because the Seahawks are playing an evening game.

VIADUCT CLOSURE NEXT WEEKEND: Highway 99/Alaskan Way Viaduct is scheduled to be closed much of next weekend (October 7-8) for its annual inspection as well as other work, according to the weekly Construction Lookahead – we’ll be verifying details later today.