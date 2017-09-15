West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

49℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; Highway 99 crash

September 15, 2017 7:01 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:01 AM: Good morning. We start with a crash on Highway 99 northbound, north of the West Seattle Bridge, blocking one lane.

7:21 AM: SDOT now says the crash is blocking two lanes, and Metro warns of delays in bus routes that use 99:

7:35 AM: SDOT says the 99 crash has been cleared to the shoulder, and all lanes are open. The residual backup, though, will persist a while.

7:44 AM: Reader reports a crash near the crest of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge. So in summary – if you’re heading out and can wait, do!

7:52 AM: SDOzt says that has just cleared.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; Highway 99 crash"

  • Karen Therese September 15, 2017 (7:15 am)
    Reply

    Things are backed up!  Take the lower bridge if you can!

  • Costanza September 15, 2017 (8:16 am)
    Reply

    Third day in a row that wrecks have backed up traffic. Wtf is going on. If you can’t drive 15mph in rush hour traffic on 99 without wrecking, maybe you shouldn’t drive at all. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann