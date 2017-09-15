TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; Highway 99 crash

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:01 AM: Good morning. We start with a crash on Highway 99 northbound, north of the West Seattle Bridge, blocking one lane.

7:21 AM: SDOT now says the crash is blocking two lanes, and Metro warns of delays in bus routes that use 99:

Transit Alert – Expect delays on rts 21, 37, 55, 56, 57, 113, 120, 121, 122, 123, 125 & C Line due to blockage on NB SR-99 near S Lander St. — King County Metro 🚌 (@kcmetrobus) September 15, 2017

7:35 AM: SDOT says the 99 crash has been cleared to the shoulder, and all lanes are open. The residual backup, though, will persist a while.

7:44 AM: Reader reports a crash near the crest of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge. So in summary – if you’re heading out and can wait, do!

7:52 AM: SDOzt says that has just cleared.