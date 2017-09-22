TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday ‘final commute of summer’ watch, plus alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:59 AM: No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this final morning of summer (the fall equinox is at 1:02 pm, and Alice Enevoldsen‘s seasonal sunset watch is tonight).

*SDOT is scheduled to continue 25th SW paving in North Delridge today.

*Metro’s next “service change” takes effect tomorrow – here’s the plan for routes in our area (and remember the Columbia/2nd stop closes downtown).

*Highway 509 repaving work closes lanes all weekend, starting south of here.

*The Orca Half Marathon will be run between Lincoln Park and Don Armeni Boat Launch on Sunday, on sidewalks and the Alki Trail, and in the parking lane. (Not running? Volunteer!)