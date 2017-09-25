West Seattle, Washington

25 Monday

56℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Fall’s first Monday

September 25, 2017 6:54 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:54 AM: Two incidents to report this morning – a crash blocking westeastbound Sylvan Way SW in the 7100 block [map], and, if you use surface Spokane St. east of West Seattle, it’s blocked at Colorado because of a truck/train collision nearby.

Reminders:

*It’s the first weekday since Metro’s “service change” took effect on Staurday – here’s the plan for routes in our area.

And remember the Columbia/2nd stop downtown has closed and moved (Metro photo added above).

*The fall quarter starts today at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor).

7:12 AM: The truck/train crash affecting surface Spokane St. has been cleared, per scanner.

7:27 AM: SFD has just closed out of the Sylvan Way call.

7:57 AM: SDOT reports a crash at Admiral and 42nd.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Fall's first Monday"

  • Jason September 25, 2017 (8:22 am)
    Reply

    How do people hit trains?!? Not that it would have helped in this case but really wish those freight trains only went through at night – it’s killer if you get stuck on Spokane st. while they are “building a train” i.e. blocking the intersection for 30min the train pulls forward, stops, pulls back, stops, repeat…

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann