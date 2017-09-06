West Seattle, Washington

06 Wednesday

67℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Wednesday watch, plus road work, power outage, bus delay, more

September 6, 2017 6:16 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:16 AM: Good morning. There’s a crash blocking the intersection of 11th/Spokane:

Thanks to Walker for first word, and the photo, reporting that it’s a two-vehicle collision on the east end of the low bridge.

Here’s what else you need to know as the day gets going:

BACK TO SCHOOL: Just about everyone who hasn’t gone back to school already is doing it today – including Seattle Public Schools and Highline Public Schools (here’s our full list).

JUNCTION ROAD WORK: Signs are up for SDOT work on SW Edmunds west of California starting today, and that’s changing Metro Route 22 through Friday, according to this alert sent late yesterday.

7:02 AM: SDOT says the crash by the low bridge has cleared.

7:20 AM: Stalled vehicle on the eastbound bridge ramp to northbound I-5.

7:39 AM: The stalled vehicle has cleared.

7:49 AM: One more back-to-school note – remember that Seattle Public Schools have changed bell times again, and are now on a two-tier schedule rather than three. Most schools start either at 7:55 am or 8:55 am – the full districtwide list is here. Also – every Wednesday (except today!) will be an early-release day for the district this year.

8:36 AM: Speaking of Delridge, Tom calls our attention to a power outage around the Delridge/Orchard/Dumar intersection. Here’s the City Light map. There was a “wires down” SFD dispatch there earlier this morning, just before 6; the SCL map says the outage started at 7:12 am, affecting 27 customers, and blames it on a tree. The restoration estimate is just after 11:30 am.

And just for the record, as mentioned in comments, a Metro bus delay in West Seattle, tweeted/texted belatedly:

Thanks for the comment/Twitter updates this morning – provided you’re not behind the wheel/at the handlebars, you can also reach us by text 24/7, 206-293-6302 (which works for voice too).

Share This

6 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Wednesday watch, plus road work, power outage, bus delay, more"

  • Laura September 6, 2017 (7:55 am)
    Reply

    No sign of the 57 that leaves the junction at 7:38. No response from metro to my tweet either 

  • Laura September 6, 2017 (8:04 am)
    Reply

    A neighbor just replied to my tweet that the bus before was also a no show. 

  • Also John September 6, 2017 (8:09 am)
    Reply

    I came upon this accident this morning.  That’s me on my bicycle in the center far left of the photo. I couldn’t figure out exactly happened.  I’m taking a guess here…..  I think the large American pickup truck was doing an illegal left turn? (I see it all the time).  The truck may have turned in front of the smaller PT Cruiser car heading east?  The impact caused the smaller car to turn 180 degrees facing the other direction and to the north of the truck?  Again….it was hard to determine based on the damage and final resting place of the vehicles.

    The police and ambulance hadn’t arrived yet………… 

  • NH September 6, 2017 (8:11 am)
    Reply

    Standing room only on the 56 at 8:10… the 57 no showed. No text alert.

    Correction: text alert came at 8:14, that 57 is running more than 30 minutes late.

    • WSB September 6, 2017 (8:36 am)
      Reply

      I saw that, was in transit as we’ve been checking out a variety of things this morning. Adding it for the record.

  • Laura September 6, 2017 (8:17 am)
    Reply

    Aaaand they just sent an alert. Probably because “someone” was badgering them. They probably didn’t even notice the bus hadn’t left. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann