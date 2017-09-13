West Seattle, Washington

14 Thursday

UPDATE: Hit-run crash at 35th/Avalon

September 13, 2017 8:41 pm
8:41 PM: Police investigating a crash have blocked northbound 35th SW between Avalon and Fauntleroy, so if you’re headed that way, plan on a detour. Tipster Barb says this is a hit-run, with a vehicle taking off after sideswiping a van (and reportedly leaving a plate behind). We’re headed that way to find out more.

8:56 PM: Our crew at the scene sent the photo we’ve added above. That’s the van the hit-run driver damaged. Everyone inside is OK. Police confirm they do indeed have that left-behind plate and are looking for the vehicle’s owner.

9:52 PM: The SDOT camera for the intersection shows the road’s open again.

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Hit-run crash at 35th/Avalon"

  • Shawn September 13, 2017 (9:41 pm)
    That must be the sound I heard when leaving Taco Time. Just as I was about to pull out of the Starbucks exit, an early / mid-2000s Dodge pick-up truck pulled in as if it was going to the Starbucks drive through. The front bumper was bent facing down and I noticed water dripping from the front, possibly coolant. While I was waiting to turn left onto Fauntleroy, this same truck came up from behind and made a left onto the other street just before Fauntleroy at the lumber yard. (36th?) The driver took off at full throttle with the rear of the truck swerving side to side, heading south. 

    Never saw the driver after that, but from the very dim profile in the Starbucks lot, it might have been a male driver.

