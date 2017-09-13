UPDATE: Hit-run crash at 35th/Avalon

8:41 PM: Police investigating a crash have blocked northbound 35th SW between Avalon and Fauntleroy, so if you’re headed that way, plan on a detour. Tipster Barb says this is a hit-run, with a vehicle taking off after sideswiping a van (and reportedly leaving a plate behind). We’re headed that way to find out more.

8:56 PM: Our crew at the scene sent the photo we’ve added above. That’s the van the hit-run driver damaged. Everyone inside is OK. Police confirm they do indeed have that left-behind plate and are looking for the vehicle’s owner.

9:52 PM: The SDOT camera for the intersection shows the road’s open again.