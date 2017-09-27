THURSDAY: You have questions? SDOT will have answers @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition

As frequently reported here, SDOT has myriad projects in play on the peninsula – and some are overdue for promised updates. So what’s going on? You can hear – and ask – at tomorrow’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting. The preview from WSTC:

Fall is officially here and the West Seattle Transportation Coalition resumes meeting this month. Our September meeting will be Thursday, September 28, at 6:30 p.m. We meet at Neighborhood House High Point Center. This month, representatives from Seattle Department Of Transportation will join us for a general discussion about projects around and affecting West Seattle. Want to learn more about the Highland Park roundabout? What your Move Seattle levy money is doing? 35th Ave SW rechannelization? West Seattle Bridge mobility? Local repaving work? Lander Street overpass? Rapid Ride on Delridge? Fauntleroy Boulevard project? That pothole in front of your house? Come and join us and get the latest word from SDOT.

Neighborhood House HP is at 6400 Sylvan Way SW.