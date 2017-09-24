THURSDAY: West Seattle dad and daughter launching new card game

Enjoy playing cards? Make plans to be at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) on Thursday night to play a new card game with the local dad and daughter who created it. Their announcement:

West Seattle father and daughter team, Chad and Lillian Gray, invite you to come and play their new card game, Goatfish, at Meeples Games on Thursday, September 28, starting at 6:30 PM.

A love of playing tabletop games with friends and family evolved into a project to create their own game to share. They set out with three important goals: provide simple rules for players of all skill levels, have enough strategy to appeal to more serious gamers, and encourage people to laugh and have fun. Together, they created Goatfish, a silly, goat-themed card game that blends ideas from classic games like Go Fish and Uno with added strategy and humor.

They are launching their game on Kickstarter, September 26th, and in celebration are hosting a family game night at Meeples Games. There will be tables to play Goatfish with the creators and drawings for board-game giveaways selected from the extensive inventory at Meeples Games.