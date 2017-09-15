THIS WEEKEND: 2nd-Time Sale @ Fauntleroy Church

With the weekend in view, it’s time for some previews of big events – starting with the 2nd-Time Sale, both days this weekend. The photos and preview are from Judy Pickens:

One of the largest sales in the 23-year history of the 2nd Time Sale is shaping up at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW). Bargains on nearly everything imaginable will overflow Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 am – 4 pm, and again on Sunday, Sept. 17, 11:30 am – 2 pm. Cash or checks only at this “clean, culled, and organized” fundraiser for the church. Special items include this new ready-to-party diner jukebox with CD, FM, and MP3 capabilities: Several pieces of Melissa and Doug play equipment await new homes in the toy section:

P.S. Next weekend, the church hosts a different kind of recycling event – the one where you bring stuff instead of buying it – the Recycle Roundup is a week from Sunday.