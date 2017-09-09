SUNDAY: Feedback time for future West Seattle Junction park

Reminder that tomorrow (Sunday, September 10th), the West Seattle Farmers’ Market is more than a farmers’ market – it’s also your chance to give feedback on the future park on 40th SW between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds. As first noted here last month, the city is having an “open house” at/during the market (10 am-2 pm). Until a few weeks ago, the “landbanked” park site served as temporary quarters for Fire Station 32, but now that the new station is open and firefighters have moved in, Seattle Parks is moving toward designing and developing the park site as what it’s meant to be. So look for their booth/table at the market tomorrow. And if you haven’t already, answer the short survey on the project page. Five years have passed since the city bought the two-thirds-of-an-acre site for $1.4 million.

P.S. If you’re not a regular Farmers’ Market visitor, note that the address on the city flyer above is incorrect – that’s the market’s old address – it’s on California between Oregon and Alaska.