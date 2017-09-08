SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Time to plan your entries!

Everyone’s an artist when it’s time for the Southwest Library‘s annual Artist Showcase – and Jane Gibson tells us the 26th annual showcase is just a few weeks away! Your first step – create up to three pieces of visual art to show off, or choose up to 3 works you’ve already created. Second step: Take your entries to SW Library (9010 35th SW) September 28th through 30th. And then be there for the artists’ reception on October 1st! The artists’ creations are shown at the branch through October 30th, and the month is highlighted by opportunities to “See Art/Make Art.” All the details are here – but we wanted to make sure you knew it’s time to start thinking about how you can participate.