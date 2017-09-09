SOCCER: West Seattle HS girls’ home opener vs. Marysville Getchell

(WSB photos)

Tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team had their first home match of the season, vs. Marysville Getchell HS. Final score, 1-1, which means the Wildcats are 0-2-0 on the season after tying Eastside Catholic 2-2 on Thursday.

You’ll recall that WSHS has a new head coach, Todd Veenhuizen, announced back in June. The team’s next match is Tuesday afternoon vs. crosstown rivals Chief Sealth International High School (0-1), 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point (34th/Myrtle).