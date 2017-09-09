West Seattle, Washington

SOCCER: West Seattle HS girls’ home opener vs. Marysville Getchell

September 9, 2017 8:56 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
(WSB photos)

Tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team had their first home match of the season, vs. Marysville Getchell HS. Final score, 1-1, which means the Wildcats are 0-2-0 on the season after tying Eastside Catholic 2-2 on Thursday.

You’ll recall that WSHS has a new head coach, Todd Veenhuizen, announced back in June. The team’s next match is Tuesday afternoon vs. crosstown rivals Chief Sealth International High School (0-1), 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point (34th/Myrtle).

