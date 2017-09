A week of crosstown competition between Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School teams continued this afternoon with soccer at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. The Seahawks were the home team.

The visitors dominated the game, and the Wildcats went away with their first win (after two draws), 8-1.

West Seattle’s next match is 4:30 pm Thursday at Ingraham; Sealth’s next match is at home, also 4:30 pm Thursday, against Cleveland.