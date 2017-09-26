Seattle Early Learning Center: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Seattle Early Learning Center, at Alki Beach, as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s their message for you:

Dear Parents!

As parents and longtime local residents of West Seattle, we are pleased to announce the startup of our preschool right on Alki & 59th, locally operated and owned by Regina Steinsvik, whose previous experience stems from YMCA West Seattle Preschools as well as her Master in Environmental Engineering and various jobs with larger companies throughout the world.

Seattle Early Learning Center is dedicated to providing a developmentally appropriate curriculum, knowledgeable and well-trained program staff, and comprehensive services that support children’s health, nutrition, and social well-being.

In a small group of 10 children, 2 teachers focus on each individual child and make learning meaningful, support children’s growth and skill development in a safe, well‐organized and material‐rich environment, and provide warm and responsive interactions. Our curriculum is built around activities that enhance growth in main areas that are essential for school and long-term success. We support social and emotional development, language and literacy skills, approaches to learning, cognition, perceptual, motor, and physical development. Children have lessons in the following subjects: Movement and Coordination, Mathematics, Social-Emotional Skills, Orientation of Time and Space, Science, Music, Writing, and Arts.

Our engaging environment is thoughtfully and carefully designed to support active participation and engagement that affects learning, promoting independence and positive behavior, fostering children’s excitement about learning and enabling them to reach developmental goals.

Teachers at Seattle Early Learning Center support English and Russian languages. We are pleased to offer two groups – depends on your interest in languages, enrolled kids may be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to move into full-day programs, if desired by parents. We have flexible half-day schedules until the full-day program is up and running. Both programs provide opportunities to impart stimulating and fundamental learning experiences for all children and prepare them to be school-ready!

The intent is that the preschool will have a full-day program starting in January 2018. Meanwhile, we have weekend play dates that just started. Fun time for the children, while parents enjoy some time to themselves! Read more at seattle-elc.com and facebook.com/seattleELC. Seattle Early Learning Center is at 2634 Alki Ave. SW, phone 206-535-4205.

