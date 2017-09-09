SAVE THE DATE: Open house set for new Fire Station 32

(WSB photo from last month)

We promised to let you know when the Seattle Fire Department set the date for an open house at brand-new Station 32. It was still being worked out when we toured the new station last month – but now the date’s finalized – set your calendar for 11 am-1 pm on Saturday, November 4th. SFD’s official announcement won’t be until the date is a little closer, but they confirmed the date after a reader texted us (thanks!) to say they had heard about it while stopping by the station. The new $18 million station is at the same spot (37th/38th/Alaska) as the old one, but much larger, and now home to the area’s battalion chief as well as Engine 32, Ladder 11, and Medic 32.