SATURDAY: Mountain Fest at West Seattle’s Camp Long

One more big Saturday event to preview – Mountain Fest at Camp Long! Event director Jeff Smoot shares the schedule for tomorrow:

11:00 A.M. – Event Begins! Activities continue until 5:00 P.M. unless otherwise

noted.

• Rock Climbing on Schurman Rock*

• Rappelling on the Glacier*

• Scavenger Hunt at Friends of Camp Long Table (Prizes!)

• The Falconer – Live Birds of Prey Presentation at West Shelter Area

• S’Mores at the Fire Circle

• Nature Programs

• And More!

Noon – High-Ropes Challenge Course Opens (runs until 5:00 P.M.)*†

1:00 P.M. – Bouldering Competition on Schurman Rock (runs until 3:00 P.M.)*

2:30 P.M. – Oswaldo “Ossy” Freire – Mount Everest Presentation in the Lodge

5:00 P.M. – Event Ends

*These events require signed waiver; parent waiver if under 18. Size/weight limits may apply due to

safety equipment availability.

Start time may be later than 11 A.M. While supplies last!

†Challenge Course for ages 14 and up only; limited spaces so arrive early; size/weight limits may apply

due to safety equipment availability; last group starts at 4 P.M.

Limited to 20 participants; experienced climbers only; event will involve difficult unroped climbing;

minors may participate with direct parent supervision and participation as spotter; participants must

supply their own crash pads and other gear.