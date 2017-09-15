SATURDAY: Mountain Fest at West Seattle’s Camp Long

One more big Saturday event to preview – Mountain Fest at Camp Long! Event director Jeff Smoot shares the schedule for tomorrow:
11:00 A.M. – Event Begins! Activities continue until 5:00 P.M. unless otherwise
noted.
• Rock Climbing on Schurman Rock*
• Rappelling on the Glacier*
• Scavenger Hunt at Friends of Camp Long Table (Prizes!)
• The Falconer – Live Birds of Prey Presentation at West Shelter Area
• S’Mores at the Fire Circle
• Nature Programs
• And More!
Noon – High-Ropes Challenge Course Opens (runs until 5:00 P.M.)*†
1:00 P.M. – Bouldering Competition on Schurman Rock (runs until 3:00 P.M.)*
2:30 P.M. – Oswaldo “Ossy” Freire – Mount Everest Presentation in the Lodge
5:00 P.M. – Event Ends
*These events require signed waiver; parent waiver if under 18. Size/weight limits may apply due to
safety equipment availability.
Start time may be later than 11 A.M. While supplies last!
†Challenge Course for ages 14 and up only; limited spaces so arrive early; size/weight limits may apply
due to safety equipment availability; last group starts at 4 P.M.
Limited to 20 participants; experienced climbers only; event will involve difficult unroped climbing;
minors may participate with direct parent supervision and participation as spotter; participants must
supply their own crash pads and other gear.
Mountain Fest is free! Camp Long is at 5200 35th SW.
| 0 COMMENTS